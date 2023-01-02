Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) Shares Sold by Indie Asset Partners LLC

Indie Asset Partners LLC lowered its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,825 shares during the quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 200.7% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 96.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 1,286.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

LIT traded down $0.50 on Monday, hitting $58.61. 48,057 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 657,878. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.06 and a fifty-two week high of $86.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.71.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Profile

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

