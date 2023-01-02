Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:GTAC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:GTAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 12.5% from the November 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of GTAC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.28. 310 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,262. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.09. Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $10.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I in the third quarter worth $53,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter valued at $358,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter worth about $499,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I during the 3rd quarter valued at about $505,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at about $540,000. 63.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I

Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on technology companies that operate in the marketplace, financial technology, and software-as-a-service verticals.

