Global Blockchain Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GBBK) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Global Blockchain Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GBBK – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a drop of 23.1% from the November 30th total of 11,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 13,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Global Blockchain Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GBBK traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.09. 6,674 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,889. Global Blockchain Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $10.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Blockchain Acquisition

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Blockchain Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Global Blockchain Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $190,000. Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in Global Blockchain Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $248,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global Blockchain Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $395,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global Blockchain Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $443,000.

Global Blockchain Acquisition Company Profile

Global Blockchain Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue targets that are focused on blockchain infrastructure, blockchain applications, and related technologies.

