Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Short Interest Up 11.4% in December

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 247,700 shares, a growth of 11.4% from the November 30th total of 222,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 848,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of brokerages have commented on GLNCY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Glencore from GBX 500 ($6.03) to GBX 560 ($6.76) in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Glencore from GBX 750 ($9.05) to GBX 700 ($8.45) in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on Glencore from GBX 680 ($8.21) to GBX 625 ($7.54) in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Glencore from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Glencore from GBX 600 ($7.24) to GBX 650 ($7.84) in a report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Glencore stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.32. The company had a trading volume of 172,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,535. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.63 and a 200 day moving average of $11.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Glencore has a one year low of $9.31 and a one year high of $14.00.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

