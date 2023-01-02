GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM) Short Interest Down 29.8% in December

GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, a decrease of 29.8% from the November 30th total of 27,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

GigaMedia Price Performance

Shares of GIGM stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.21. The stock had a trading volume of 10,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,989. GigaMedia has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $2.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.22 and its 200 day moving average is $1.39.

Get GigaMedia alerts:

GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.58 million during the quarter. GigaMedia had a negative net margin of 71.26% and a negative return on equity of 8.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GigaMedia

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on GigaMedia in a report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GigaMedia stock. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 31,395 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.28% of GigaMedia at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

About GigaMedia

(Get Rating)

GigaMedia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. The company operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through branded platform. It offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile-based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GigaMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GigaMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.