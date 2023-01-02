GG TOKEN (GGTKN) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $102.45 Million

GG TOKEN (GGTKN) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 2nd. GG TOKEN has a market capitalization of $102.45 million and approximately $21,521.63 worth of GG TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, GG TOKEN has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar. One GG TOKEN token can now be bought for approximately $0.0805 or 0.00000481 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GG TOKEN alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002962 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000276 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000342 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $77.83 or 0.00465100 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000190 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 23% against the dollar and now trades at $373.41 or 0.02231508 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,980.15 or 0.29761647 BTC.

About GG TOKEN

GG TOKEN’s launch date was April 16th, 2022. GG TOKEN’s total supply is 12,726,273,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,272,627,300 tokens. GG TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @gg_tkn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GG TOKEN is https://reddit.com/r/ggtoken. The official message board for GG TOKEN is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5396202.new#new. GG TOKEN’s official website is ggtkn.com.

Buying and Selling GG TOKEN

According to CryptoCompare, “GG TOKEN (GGTKN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. GG TOKEN has a current supply of 12,726,273,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GG TOKEN is 0.0796976 USD and is down -0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $30,286.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ggtkn.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GG TOKEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GG TOKEN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GG TOKEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GG TOKEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GG TOKEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.