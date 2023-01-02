GensoKishi Metaverse (MV) Market Cap Achieves $227.45 Million

GensoKishi Metaverse (MV) traded down 8.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 1st. In the last seven days, GensoKishi Metaverse has traded down 27.7% against the US dollar. GensoKishi Metaverse has a total market cap of $227.45 million and $276,726.42 worth of GensoKishi Metaverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GensoKishi Metaverse token can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000802 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

GensoKishi Metaverse Profile

GensoKishi Metaverse was first traded on January 27th, 2022. GensoKishi Metaverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,709,312,901 tokens. GensoKishi Metaverse’s official Twitter account is @genso_meta and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GensoKishi Metaverse is genso.game.

GensoKishi Metaverse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GENSOKISHI Online -META WORLD- is a GameFi of Elemental Knights Online. Anyone can start the game for free, resell the items acquired in the game on the NFT Marketplace, buy the rights and sell costumes made by themselves, and communicate with people from all over the world.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GensoKishi Metaverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GensoKishi Metaverse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GensoKishi Metaverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

