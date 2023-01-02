GateToken (GT) Hits Market Capitalization of $335.23 Million

GateToken (GT) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 2nd. GateToken has a total market cap of $335.23 million and approximately $479,252.16 worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GateToken token can currently be purchased for $3.10 or 0.00018514 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, GateToken has traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00013441 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00037585 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00038353 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001295 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005972 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.27 or 0.00228813 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003826 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000042 BTC.

GateToken Profile

GateToken is a token. It launched on April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 108,265,077 tokens. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GateToken is gatechain.io. The official message board for GateToken is medium.com/@gatechain.

GateToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 108,265,076.62840587 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 3.02700785 USD and is up 0.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $239,732.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GateToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GateToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GateToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

