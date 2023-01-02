Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB) Short Interest Update

Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,500 shares, a drop of 30.7% from the November 30th total of 103,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Gambling.com Group by 348.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gambling.com Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Gambling.com Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of Gambling.com Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Gambling.com Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Gambling.com Group alerts:

Gambling.com Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:GAMB traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.15. 1,837 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,012. Gambling.com Group has a 12 month low of $6.62 and a 12 month high of $12.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.04 and a 200 day moving average of $8.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $309.32 million, a PE ratio of 45.75 and a beta of 1.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Gambling.com Group ( NASDAQ:GAMB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $19.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.32 million. Gambling.com Group had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 17.56%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gambling.com Group will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Gambling.com Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Gambling.com Group from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th.

About Gambling.com Group

(Get Rating)

Gambling.com Group Limited operates as a performance marketing company for the online gambling industry worldwide. The company provides digital marketing services for the iGaming and sports betting. It publishes various branded websites, including Gambling.com and Bookies.com. Gambling.com Group Limited was incorporated in 2006 and is based in St.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gambling.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gambling.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.