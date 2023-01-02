Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
NASDAQ:GAIA opened at $2.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.52 million, a PE ratio of -238.00 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.50 and a 200-day moving average of $3.09. Gaia has a 52 week low of $2.05 and a 52 week high of $9.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.30 million. Gaia had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.55%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Gaia will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.
Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. It has a digital content library of approximately 10,000 titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.
