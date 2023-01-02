Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:GAIA opened at $2.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.52 million, a PE ratio of -238.00 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.50 and a 200-day moving average of $3.09. Gaia has a 52 week low of $2.05 and a 52 week high of $9.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.30 million. Gaia had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.55%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Gaia will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Gaia by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 661,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 80,598 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Gaia by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Gaia by 12.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 10,263 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Gaia by 5.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Gaia by 15.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 41,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 5,505 shares during the period. 35.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. It has a digital content library of approximately 10,000 titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.

