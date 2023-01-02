Fuse Science, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DROP) Short Interest Update

Fuse Science, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DROPGet Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decrease of 22.9% from the November 30th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 215,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

DROP stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.01. The stock had a trading volume of 466,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,626. Fuse Science has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average of $0.02.

Fuse Science, Inc operates a cloud-based customer service software platform. The company also produces and sells sports nutrition and performance products. Its products include SkyPorts, a drone support technology and energy demand network that enables long distance flight required for drone-based commerce without the need for drones to return every 15 minutes to recharge; and XTRAX, a remote monitoring system designed to measure the production of solar and other renewable energy systems, as well as transmit the data via the cellular and radio frequency.

