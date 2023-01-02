FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXWW) Short Interest Update

FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXWW – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,500 shares, a decrease of 24.0% from the November 30th total of 28,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition Stock Up 111.3 %

NASDAQ FOXWW traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.08. The company had a trading volume of 3,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,976. FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.05.

