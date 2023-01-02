Forum Merger IV Co. (NASDAQ:FMIV) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Forum Merger IV Co. (NASDAQ:FMIV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, an increase of 43.2% from the November 30th total of 4,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 168,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Forum Merger IV

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new position in Forum Merger IV during the third quarter worth about $196,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Forum Merger IV during the second quarter worth about $252,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Forum Merger IV during the third quarter worth about $267,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Forum Merger IV during the third quarter worth about $301,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in Forum Merger IV during the third quarter worth about $492,000. 72.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Forum Merger IV Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FMIV remained flat at $10.03 during mid-day trading on Friday. 40,558 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,251. Forum Merger IV has a 1-year low of $9.68 and a 1-year high of $10.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.87.

About Forum Merger IV

Forum Merger IV Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Delray Beach, Florida.

