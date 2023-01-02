Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Bought by Sky Investment Group LLC

Sky Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,090 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $2,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FTV. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Fortive by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 50,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after acquiring an additional 2,984 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive in the third quarter valued at $1,140,000. First Merchants Corp increased its stake in Fortive by 3.4% in the third quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 7,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Fortive by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 205,944 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,007,000 after buying an additional 52,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Fortive by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 36,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after buying an additional 5,462 shares during the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortive Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:FTV traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $64.25. 22,511 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,405,465. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.45. The firm has a market cap of $22.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.64, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.94. Fortive Co. has a 52-week low of $52.47 and a 52-week high of $76.62.

Fortive Announces Dividend

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Fortive had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Fortive’s payout ratio is currently 14.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FTV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Fortive from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Fortive from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Fortive from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Fortive from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.86.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 13,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.44, for a total value of $900,396.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,818 shares in the company, valued at $6,078,703.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 13,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.44, for a total transaction of $900,396.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,078,703.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 32,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $2,247,945.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,929 shares in the company, valued at $4,314,412.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

