Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) Short Interest Up 24.2% in December

Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,310,000 shares, an increase of 24.2% from the November 30th total of 1,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 634,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 67.9% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 117.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 68.8% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FMX shares. UBS Group upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $95.60 to $109.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $85.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.53.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Stock Performance

NYSE:FMX traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $78.12. The stock had a trading volume of 76,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,291. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.91. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a 1-year low of $58.73 and a 1-year high of $84.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.37.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $8.49 billion for the quarter. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 10.38%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fomento Económico Mexicano will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a $0.847 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.1%. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio is 46.09%.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Company Profile

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

