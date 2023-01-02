FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FLYLF) Short Interest Down 30.8% in December

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FLYLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decrease of 30.8% from the November 30th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:FLYLF traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,355. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.66 and a 200-day moving average of $0.60. FLYHT Aerospace Solutions has a 52-week low of $0.48 and a 52-week high of $0.86.

About FLYHT Aerospace Solutions

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. provides real-time communications with aircrafts for the aerospace industry. It offers AFIRS, an automated flight information reporting system that is a satcom aircraft interface device, which enables real-time streaming of flight information, cockpit voice, and black box data streaming; TAMDAR, a tropospheric airborne meteorological data reporting system that aggregates and streams airborne weather data in real-time; AirMap, which provides real-time monitoring and insight of fleets; and UpTime, a ground-based, enterprise server that communicates with AFIRS through satellite connectivity and serves its customers with real-time applications.

