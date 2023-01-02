flatexDEGIRO AG (OTCMKTS:FNNTF) Short Interest Down 41.4% in December

flatexDEGIRO AG (OTCMKTS:FNNTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 278,800 shares, a decrease of 41.4% from the November 30th total of 475,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 174.3 days.

FNNTF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Exane BNP Paribas cut flatexDEGIRO from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on flatexDEGIRO from €25.00 ($26.60) to €18.50 ($19.68) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut flatexDEGIRO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut flatexDEGIRO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded flatexDEGIRO from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.65.

Shares of flatexDEGIRO stock remained flat at $6.10 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.45. flatexDEGIRO has a 1 year low of $6.10 and a 1 year high of $23.75.

flatexDEGIRO AG provides online brokerage and IT solutions in the areas of finance and financial technology services in Europe. It operates through Financial Services (FIN) and Technologies (TECH) segments. The FIN segment offers business-to-consumer online brokerage, business-to-business white-label banking, electronic securities settlement, custody account management, and other banking products and services.

