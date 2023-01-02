Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Short Interest Down 26.1% in December

Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 26.1% from the November 30th total of 2,300 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flanigan’s Enterprises

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Flanigan’s Enterprises by 135.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 7,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 53,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Flanigan's Enterprises alerts:

Flanigan’s Enterprises Price Performance

BDL traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $25.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,054. Flanigan’s Enterprises has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $40.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.11 million, a PE ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Flanigan’s Enterprises Company Profile

Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of full-service restaurants and package liquor stores in South Florida. It operates in two segments, Package Stores and Restaurants. The company operates package liquor stores under the Big Daddy's Liquors name, which offer private label liquors, beer, and wines; and restaurants under the Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill service mark that provide alcoholic beverages and full food services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Flanigan's Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flanigan's Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.