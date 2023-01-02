Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $94.77.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Five9 from $75.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Five9 from $73.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Five9 from $110.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Five9 from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Five9 in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company.
FIVN stock opened at $67.86 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.51 and a 200-day moving average of $80.95. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.08 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. Five9 has a twelve month low of $46.61 and a twelve month high of $144.24.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in Five9 by 1.7% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 12,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Five9 by 2.8% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Five9 by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 77,925 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,843,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in Five9 by 117.6% in the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Five9 by 3.8% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,969 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period.
Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.
