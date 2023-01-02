First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a decline of 28.5% from the November 30th total of 21,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund Price Performance

Shares of FGB traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.06. The company had a trading volume of 480 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,502. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.28. First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $2.73 and a 52 week high of $4.32.

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.083 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. This is a positive change from First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.85%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund by 6,566.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,866 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 41,238 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its stake in First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 84,537 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 9,562 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 184,440 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund by 84.0% during the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 60,597 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 27,656 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund by 211.5% during the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 107,564 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 73,031 shares during the period.

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Confluence Investment Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the specialty finance and other financial sectors.

