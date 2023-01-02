First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL) Short Interest Down 15.4% in December

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a decline of 15.4% from the November 30th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.
First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.17. 7,539 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,737. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $44.95 and a 1-year high of $83.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.74.
First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.187 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows

