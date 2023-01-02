First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL) Short Interest Down 15.4% in December

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a decline of 15.4% from the November 30th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.17. 7,539 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,737. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $44.95 and a 1-year high of $83.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.74.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.187 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 526.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 845.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,163 shares during the period.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.