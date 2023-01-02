First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:FSD)

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd.
First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.8% per year over the last three years.
First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund Stock Up 3.2 %
NYSE:FSD opened at $11.45 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.48. First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has a 1-year low of $10.53 and a 1-year high of $15.81.
First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund Company Profile
First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund is a closed-ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors, L.P. It is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. The fund invests in fixed-income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in high-yield corporate fixed-income securities of varying maturities that are rated below-investment grade, including corporate bonds, debentures, notes, and commercial papers.
