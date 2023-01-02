First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:FSD)

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd.

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.8% per year over the last three years.

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund Stock Up 3.2 %

NYSE:FSD opened at $11.45 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.48. First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has a 1-year low of $10.53 and a 1-year high of $15.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 45,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund in the 1st quarter worth $1,519,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 219,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 212,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 33,800 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund is a closed-ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors, L.P. It is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. The fund invests in fixed-income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in high-yield corporate fixed-income securities of varying maturities that are rated below-investment grade, including corporate bonds, debentures, notes, and commercial papers.

