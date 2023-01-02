First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:FSD)

Posted by on Jan 2nd, 2023

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSDGet Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd.

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.8% per year over the last three years.

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund Stock Up 3.2 %

NYSE:FSD opened at $11.45 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.48. First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has a 1-year low of $10.53 and a 1-year high of $15.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 45,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund in the 1st quarter worth $1,519,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 219,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 212,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 33,800 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund Company Profile



First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund is a closed-ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors, L.P. It is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. The fund invests in fixed-income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in high-yield corporate fixed-income securities of varying maturities that are rated below-investment grade, including corporate bonds, debentures, notes, and commercial papers.

Dividend History for First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD)

