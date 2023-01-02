First Interstate Bank Raises Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

First Interstate Bank lifted its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Win Advisors Inc. grew its position in CVS Health by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of CVS Health stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $93.19. 233,429 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,730,706. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $86.28 and a 1 year high of $111.25. The company has a market capitalization of $122.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.10. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The business had revenue of $81.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.53 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $128.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.11.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total value of $13,521,155.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 608,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,815,568.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Stories

