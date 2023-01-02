First Interstate Bank Grows Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

First Interstate Bank lifted its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,893 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Salesforce by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,620,937 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $16,480,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,042 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Salesforce by 40.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,707,038 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,708,529,000 after purchasing an additional 13,483,854 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Salesforce by 1.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,687,516 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,488,053,000 after purchasing an additional 433,659 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 0.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,315,501 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,553,227,000 after purchasing an additional 18,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Salesforce by 3.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,788,269 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,120,337,000 after purchasing an additional 236,802 shares in the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CRM traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $132.59. 223,081 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,677,413. The stock has a market cap of $132.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 473.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $144.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.57. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $256.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.85.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $81,727.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,893 shares in the company, valued at $5,110,853.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $104,643.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,037 shares in the company, valued at $166,179.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $81,727.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,110,853.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 177,936 shares of company stock worth $27,032,569. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

