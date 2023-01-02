First Interstate Bank Boosts Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

First Interstate Bank lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,906 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the quarter. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its position in QUALCOMM by 103.1% during the second quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Schubert & Co increased its position in QUALCOMM by 136.0% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 203 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Syverson Strege & Co increased its position in QUALCOMM by 124.3% during the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 240 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 284.6% during the second quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total value of $350,463.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total transaction of $3,232,814.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,260,727.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total value of $350,463.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded up $0.10 on Monday, reaching $109.94. The company had a trading volume of 208,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,469,224. The firm has a market cap of $123.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $117.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.93. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $101.93 and a 1 year high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.38 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 86.71% and a net margin of 29.27%. As a group, research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QCOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.31.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.