First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Short Interest Update

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 858,600 shares, a growth of 15.0% from the November 30th total of 746,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 377,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

First Foundation Stock Performance

Shares of First Foundation stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.33. 237,915 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,090. The stock has a market capitalization of $808.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.92. First Foundation has a 1-year low of $13.17 and a 1-year high of $28.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $99.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.00 million. First Foundation had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 29.45%. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Foundation will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Foundation Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at First Foundation

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. First Foundation’s payout ratio is 20.37%.

In related news, CEO Scott F. Kavanaugh acquired 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.84 per share, with a total value of $99,648.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,291,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,874,761.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Pagliarini acquired 5,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.71 per share, with a total value of $75,007.41. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,930.53. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott F. Kavanaugh acquired 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.84 per share, for a total transaction of $99,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,291,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,874,761.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of First Foundation

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 269,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,886,000 after buying an additional 18,666 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in First Foundation by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 23,290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 5,438 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in First Foundation by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 337,349 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,120,000 after purchasing an additional 16,313 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in First Foundation by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 25,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 8,817 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in First Foundation by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 40,023 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of First Foundation from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of First Foundation to $17.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. DA Davidson lowered shares of First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Foundation in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of First Foundation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.10.

First Foundation Company Profile

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal banking, business banking, and private wealth management services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

Featured Stories

