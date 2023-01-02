Firan Technology Group Co. (OTCMKTS:FTGFF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Firan Technology Group Co. (OTCMKTS:FTGFF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the November 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Firan Technology Group Trading Up 4.2 %

FTGFF stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,480. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.48. Firan Technology Group has a 52-week low of $1.37 and a 52-week high of $2.24.

Get Firan Technology Group alerts:

Firan Technology Group (OTCMKTS:FTGFF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.92 million during the quarter.

About Firan Technology Group

Firan Technology Group Corporation manufactures and sells printed circuit boards, illuminated cockpit display panels, and keyboards primarily in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and rest of Americas. It operates in two segments, FTG Circuits and FTG Aerospace. The company offers printed circuit boards, standard rigid, high-density interconnect, RF circuitry, thermal management, and rigid flex and assembly products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Firan Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Firan Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.