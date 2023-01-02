Financial Survey: NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) & CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR)

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.3% of NexPoint Residential Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.4% of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.7% of NexPoint Residential Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.3% of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

NexPoint Residential Trust has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NexPoint Residential Trust $219.24 million 5.07 $23.04 million $1.00 43.52 CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust $128.13 million 0.25 -$11.53 million ($1.57) -1.33

This table compares NexPoint Residential Trust and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

NexPoint Residential Trust has higher revenue and earnings than CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NexPoint Residential Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

NexPoint Residential Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.6%. NexPoint Residential Trust pays out 168.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust pays out -12.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. NexPoint Residential Trust has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares NexPoint Residential Trust and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NexPoint Residential Trust 10.17% 5.09% 1.18% CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust -11.27% 1.23% 0.32%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for NexPoint Residential Trust and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NexPoint Residential Trust 0 3 4 0 2.57 CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

NexPoint Residential Trust currently has a consensus target price of $73.14, suggesting a potential upside of 68.07%. Given NexPoint Residential Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe NexPoint Residential Trust is more favorable than CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust.

Summary

NexPoint Residential Trust beats CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States. NXRT is externally advised by NexPoint Real Estate Advisors, L.P., an affiliate of NexPoint Advisors, L.P., an SEC-registered investment advisor, which has extensive real estate experience.

About CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from customers and operators of our assets, including triple-net participating leases and from long term customer contracts.

