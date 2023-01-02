Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FWAC) Short Interest Down 28.6% in December

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FWAC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 28.6% from the November 30th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 164,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FWAC. Spring Creek Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III by 7.0% during the first quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 534,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,194,000 after purchasing an additional 34,900 shares in the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III during the first quarter worth about $2,949,000. Empyrean Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III by 83.9% during the first quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 2,299,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,000 shares in the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III by 27.1% during the first quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 254,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 54,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III during the first quarter worth about $486,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III alerts:

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FWAC remained flat at $10.04 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,350. Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $10.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.86.

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III Company Profile

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on real estate technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.