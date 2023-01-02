Fifth Third Securities Inc. Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 928 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $529,000. Bar Harbor Wealth Management grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 11,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, SAM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. SAM Advisors LLC now owns 67,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

VB stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $183.54. The stock had a trading volume of 18,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,284. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $168.65 and a 12-month high of $229.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $187.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.21.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.