Fifth Third Securities Inc. Has $8.47 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,498 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,070 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for 1.2% of Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $8,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Fortune 45 LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 82,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $339,000. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 47,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,735,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 32.9% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 38,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after acquiring an additional 9,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $75.54. The company had a trading volume of 108,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,263,099. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.34. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $65.96 and a 1-year high of $82.47.

