Fifth Third Securities Inc. Has $3.25 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,685 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VBR. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 26,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,825,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. McDonald Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 61.8% in the second quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 5,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 281.5% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 4,515 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $273,000. Finally, Lutz Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 30,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $158.80. The company had a trading volume of 14,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,644. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $142.48 and a one year high of $183.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $162.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.34.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

