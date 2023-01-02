Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) Short Interest Update

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,800 shares, a drop of 16.5% from the November 30th total of 92,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fiesta Restaurant Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 159.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 42,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 26,200 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 29,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 11,985 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,505,610 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,546,000 after buying an additional 13,483 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 7,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 384,112 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after buying an additional 13,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reduced their target price on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from $18.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th.

Fiesta Restaurant Group Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:FRGI traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.35. 49,432 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,080. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.96. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a 12 month low of $5.89 and a 12 month high of $11.69. The company has a market capitalization of $191.03 million, a P/E ratio of -12.05 and a beta of 1.84.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a negative return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $95.63 million during the quarter.

About Fiesta Restaurant Group

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

