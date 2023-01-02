FG Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGF) Short Interest Down 28.7% in December

FG Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a drop of 28.7% from the November 30th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

FG Financial Group Trading Up 2.5 %

FG Financial Group stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.85. The company had a trading volume of 9,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,517. FG Financial Group has a 52 week low of $1.31 and a 52 week high of $4.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 0.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FG Financial Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in FG Financial Group stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FG Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGF – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 94,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC owned 1.02% of FG Financial Group as of its most recent SEC filing. 62.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FG Financial Group Company Profile

FG Financial Group, Inc operates as a reinsurance and investment management holding company in the United States. The company offers specialty property and casualty reinsurance products and services. It also operates a special purpose acquisition company platform (SPAC) that provides various strategic, administrative, and regulatory support services to newly formed SPACs for a monthly fee.

