Fetch.ai Market Capitalization Tops $74.79 Million (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 1st. In the last week, Fetch.ai has traded down 4% against the US dollar. Fetch.ai has a market capitalization of $74.79 million and $5.51 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be bought for $0.0913 or 0.00000549 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00065386 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00056879 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001068 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00024215 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00007692 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001515 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000230 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00003226 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 818,912,300 coins. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is delivering AI to the crypto economy. Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, can provide automation to decentralised finance that can serve the needs of a single user or aggregate millions of data points for on-chain oracles. These agent-based systems provide greater flexibility, speed and crypto-economic security than existing oracle networks and represent the future of decentralized finance. This technology enables creation of personalised oracles that maintain user’s DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols to increase the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol, based on the Cosmos-SDK, and uses a high-performance WASM-based smart contract language (Cosmwasm) to allow advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on chain. This also allows the Fetch.ai network to serve as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

