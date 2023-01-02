Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:FGPR) Short Interest Up 25.0% in December

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:FGPR – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the November 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Ferrellgas Partners Stock Performance
OTCMKTS FGPR traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $7.10. The company had a trading volume of 11,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,754. The firm has a market capitalization of $689.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.71 and a beta of 2.99. Ferrellgas Partners has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $18.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.48 and its 200-day moving average is $10.33.
Ferrellgas Partners Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ferrellgas Partners (FGPR)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/26 – 12/30
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
Receive News & Ratings for Ferrellgas Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrellgas Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.