Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:FGPR) Short Interest Up 25.0% in December

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:FGPR – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the November 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Ferrellgas Partners Stock Performance

OTCMKTS FGPR traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $7.10. The company had a trading volume of 11,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,754. The firm has a market capitalization of $689.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.71 and a beta of 2.99. Ferrellgas Partners has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $18.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.48 and its 200-day moving average is $10.33.

Ferrellgas Partners Company Profile

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. distributes and sells propane and related equipment and supplies. The company transports propane to propane distribution locations, tanks on customers' premises, or to portable propane tanks delivered to retailers. It conducts its portable tank exchange operations under the Blue Rhino brand name through a network of independent and partnership-owned distribution outlets.

