Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Has $97.85 Million Stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Markel accounts for about 2.8% of Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. owned 0.67% of Markel worth $97,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Markel by 62.9% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 601 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Markel in the second quarter worth approximately $1,158,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Markel by 6.6% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Markel in the second quarter worth approximately $586,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Markel by 13.6% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,622,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 75.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MKL. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Markel in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,550.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Markel in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,483.33.

In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 50 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,230.60 per share, with a total value of $61,530.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 42,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,841,486.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MKL traded down $8.71 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1,317.49. 1,392 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,792. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Markel Co. has a 1 year low of $1,064.09 and a 1 year high of $1,519.24. The company has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.03 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,266.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,234.08.

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $13.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $17.66 by ($4.49). Markel had a positive return on equity of 6.44% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Markel Co. will post 65.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

