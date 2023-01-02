Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Has $57.73 Million Stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 874,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,610 shares during the quarter. CarMax comprises 1.7% of Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.55% of CarMax worth $57,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of CarMax by 54.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 7,144 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 1.8% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 2.8% in the third quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Triad Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 34.8% in the third quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 31,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after buying an additional 8,256 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 13.7% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 425,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,504,000 after buying an additional 51,431 shares during the period.

KMX has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of CarMax from $108.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of CarMax from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of CarMax to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.40.

Shares of CarMax stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $60.89. 95,151 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,983,033. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.90. CarMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.10 and a 1-year high of $130.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 22nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.18 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

