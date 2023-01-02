Fei USD (FEI) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3.04 Million

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. During the last week, Fei USD has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar. One Fei USD token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00005971 BTC on exchanges. Fei USD has a market cap of $424.78 million and $3.04 million worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Fei USD

Fei USD is a token. It launched on April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 426,116,733 tokens and its circulating supply is 424,996,178 tokens. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Fei USD is fei.money. The official message board for Fei USD is medium.com/fei-protocol.

Buying and Selling Fei USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 426,116,732.6917724 with 424,996,177.78890556 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.99198446 USD and is up 2.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 68 active market(s) with $3,032,910.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fei USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fei USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

