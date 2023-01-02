Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGF) Short Interest Update

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 384,400 shares, a decrease of 22.6% from the November 30th total of 496,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 153.8 days.

Experian Stock Performance

EXPGF stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.76. The company had a trading volume of 25,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,654. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.20. Experian has a one year low of $27.65 and a one year high of $49.60.

Experian Company Profile

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand the customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

