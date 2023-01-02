Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGF) Short Interest Update

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 384,400 shares, a decrease of 22.6% from the November 30th total of 496,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 153.8 days.
Experian Stock Performance
EXPGF stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.76. The company had a trading volume of 25,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,654. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.20. Experian has a one year low of $27.65 and a one year high of $49.60.
Experian Company Profile
