Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Short Interest Update

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,930,000 shares, a decrease of 15.4% from the November 30th total of 2,280,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 398,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days. Currently, 5.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Evolus in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.80.

EOLS stock remained flat at $7.51 on Monday. 28,153 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 478,791. Evolus has a fifty-two week low of $5.06 and a fifty-two week high of $14.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Evolus ( NASDAQ:EOLS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.05). Evolus had a negative net margin of 56.88% and a negative return on equity of 141.07%. The business had revenue of $33.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.94 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Evolus will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Medytox Inc. sold 6,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total value of $61,289.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,297,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,315,345.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Evolus during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Evolus by 979.7% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Evolus during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Evolus by 453.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 5,221 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Evolus during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.41% of the company’s stock.

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

