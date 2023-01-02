Evmos (EVMOS) 1-Day Volume Hits $1.03 Million

Evmos (EVMOS) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. Evmos has a market capitalization of $90.06 million and $1.03 million worth of Evmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Evmos coin can currently be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00001796 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Evmos has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Evmos Profile

Evmos’ genesis date was September 30th, 2020. Evmos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,864,437 coins. Evmos’ official website is evmos.org. Evmos’ official Twitter account is @evmosorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Evmos

According to CryptoCompare, “Evmos is bringing the world of Ethereum-based applications and assets to the interoperable networks of the Cosmos ecosystem, all while aligning developer and user incentives.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Evmos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Evmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

