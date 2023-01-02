Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) PT Lowered to $36.00 at Maxim Group

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Maxim Group from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Maxim Group currently has a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Euroseas from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Euroseas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Univest Sec lowered their target price on Euroseas from $50.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

Euroseas Stock Down 1.3 %

ESEA opened at $18.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.53 million, a P/E ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.63. Euroseas has a 12 month low of $18.25 and a 12 month high of $35.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Euroseas Announces Dividend

Euroseas ( NASDAQ:ESEA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The shipping company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $47.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.37 million. Euroseas had a net margin of 60.98% and a return on equity of 85.11%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. Euroseas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Euroseas

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESEA. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Euroseas during the 1st quarter valued at $274,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Euroseas by 375.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,232 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Euroseas during the 1st quarter valued at $308,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Euroseas during the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Euroseas during the 1st quarter valued at $766,000. 4.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Euroseas Company Profile

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables. As of May 03, 2022, it had a fleet of 18 vessels, including 10 feeder and 8 intermediate containerships with a cargo capacity of approximately 58,871 twenty-foot equivalent unit (teu).

