ETHPoW (ETHW) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $328.99 Million

ETHPoW (ETHW) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 2nd. One ETHPoW coin can currently be bought for $3.05 or 0.00018237 BTC on popular exchanges. ETHPoW has a total market capitalization of $328.99 million and approximately $13.13 million worth of ETHPoW was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ETHPoW has traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002960 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000276 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000342 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.81 or 0.00464976 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000190 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $372.13 or 0.02223669 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,979.25 or 0.29753716 BTC.

About ETHPoW

ETHPoW’s total supply is 107,803,831 coins and its circulating supply is 107,803,897 coins. ETHPoW’s official website is ethereumpow.org. The official message board for ETHPoW is medium.com/@ethw. ETHPoW’s official Twitter account is @ethereumpow.

Buying and Selling ETHPoW

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumPoW (ETHW) is a cryptocurrency . EthereumPoW has a current supply of 107,795,179.04993. The last known price of EthereumPoW is 2.97695628 USD and is up 0.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 71 active market(s) with $12,265,807.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ethereumpow.org/.”

