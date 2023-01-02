ERC20 Hits Market Capitalization of $8.96 Million (ERC20)

ERC20 (ERC20) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 2nd. ERC20 has a total market capitalization of $8.96 million and $46.03 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ERC20 has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar. One ERC20 token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00013375 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00037583 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00038323 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001295 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005922 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00018519 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.23 or 0.00228673 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003824 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000095 BTC.

ERC20 Token Profile

ERC20 (CRYPTO:ERC20) is a token. Its genesis date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ERC20 is erc20.tech.

ERC20 Token Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.00784387 USD and is down -1.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $151.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ERC20 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ERC20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

