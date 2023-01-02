EQB Inc. (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

EQB Inc. (OTCMKTS:EQGPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 493,900 shares, a decrease of 18.6% from the November 30th total of 606,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4,939.0 days.

EQGPF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of EQB from C$85.50 to C$87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of EQB from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of EQB from C$73.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on EQB from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Friday, November 25th.

Shares of EQB stock remained flat at $41.53 during trading on Friday. 6,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 458. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.96. EQB has a 52 week low of $33.21 and a 52 week high of $61.70.

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

