Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $185.67.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EPOKY. HSBC downgraded shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Epiroc AB (publ) from SEK 165 to SEK 162 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Epiroc AB (publ) from SEK 190 to SEK 192 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Epiroc AB (publ) from SEK 180 to SEK 170 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd.

Epiroc AB (publ) Stock Down 1.4 %

EPOKY opened at $18.24 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.82 and a 200 day moving average of $16.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Epiroc AB has a 12 month low of $12.96 and a 12 month high of $26.33. The company has a market cap of $22.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.83.

Epiroc AB (publ) Company Profile

Epiroc AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces equipment for use in surface and underground applications in Sweden. It operates through Equipment & Service and Tools & Attachments segments. The Equipment & Service segment provides equipment and solutions for rock drilling, mechanical rock excavation, rock reinforcement, loading and haulage, exploration drilling, and ventilation systems, as well as drilling equipment for water and energy; and related spare parts, services, and solutions.

