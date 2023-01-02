EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on EnLink Midstream from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on EnLink Midstream in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised EnLink Midstream from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on EnLink Midstream in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. They set a buy rating and a $12.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on EnLink Midstream from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.79.

Shares of NYSE ENLC opened at $12.30 on Thursday. EnLink Midstream has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $13.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.07 and a 200-day moving average of $10.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 2.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th were given a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.54%.

In related news, Director Kyle D. Vann sold 13,500 shares of EnLink Midstream stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total transaction of $164,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 171,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,087,032.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 45.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,291 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream in the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream in the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 44.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and stabilizing, trans-loading , and condensate crude oil , as well as providing brine disposal services.

