Engie SA (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Engie SA (OTCMKTS:ENGIY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 197,800 shares, a decline of 18.6% from the November 30th total of 243,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 281,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Engie Stock Down 0.8 %

Engie stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.28. 64,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,292. Engie has a 12-month low of $10.43 and a 12-month high of $16.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.36 and its 200-day moving average is $12.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ENGIY shares. Societe Generale lowered their price target on Engie from €18.30 ($19.47) to €18.20 ($19.36) in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Barclays upped their price target on Engie from €18.00 ($19.15) to €18.50 ($19.68) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Engie from €15.00 ($15.96) to €16.00 ($17.02) in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Engie from €24.50 ($26.06) to €23.00 ($24.47) in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Engie currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.34.

About Engie

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. It operates through Renewables, Networks, Energy Solutions, Thermal, Supply, Nuclear, and Others segments. The Renewables segment comprises renewable energy generation activities, including financing, construction, operation, and maintenance of renewable energy facilities using various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, onshore wind, photovoltaic solar, biomass, offshore wind, and geothermal.

Featured Stories

