Endeavour Mining plc (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Endeavour Mining plc (OTCMKTS:EDVMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,087,700 shares, a decline of 24.1% from the November 30th total of 1,434,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 50.4 days.

Shares of EDVMF traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.44. 3,952 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,493. Endeavour Mining has a 12-month low of $16.47 and a 12-month high of $27.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.85.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EDVMF shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from GBX 2,400 ($28.96) to GBX 2,580 ($31.14) in a report on Monday, December 12th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$35.75 to C$36.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$42.50 to C$38.50 in a report on Monday, October 24th.

Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. It has six operating assets, including the Boungou, Houndé, Mana, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; the Ity mine in Côte d'Ivoire; the Sabodala-Massawa mine in Senegal; Lafigué and Kalana development projects in Côte d'Ivoire and Mali; and a portfolio of exploration assets on the Birimian Greenstone Belt across Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Mali, Senegal, and Guinea.

